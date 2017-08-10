Democrat Rep. Claims NRA Becoming a Domestic Security Threat

On Thursday Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) tweeted that the NRA and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch were “becoming national security threats.”

This makes Rice only the latest in a chorus of leftist voices that have criticized the NRA for pointing out the left’s propensity for violence in media and in action.

advertisement

On June 30 the Los Angeles Times reported that California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested the NRA’s focus on the left’s violence was actually a call for people to come after politicians. And on July 5, Breitbart News reported that Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory suggested the NRA’s focus on the left’s violence was a way of opening the door to violence against women.

HuffPo quoted Mallory saying, “Recent actions of the NRA demonstrate not only a disregard for the lives of black and brown people in America, but appear to be a direct endorsement of violence against women, our families and our communities for exercising our constitutional right to protest.” (The Women’s March subsequently marched against the NRA and gun rights, all the while availing themselves of good guys with guns who escorted them while they walked.)

On July 6 the Los Angeles Times then took their jab, suggesting the NRA’s message about the left’s violence was antisemitic because some of the architecture in the NRA’s campaign for truth commercial could be traced to Jewish people.

The Times asked:

What do Walt Disney Concert Hall, the shiny, stainless-steel Bean sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park and the headquarters of the New York Times have in common? The short answer is that they all star in a bilious, minute-long video ad released by the National Rifle Assn. at the end of June. The more revealing one is that they were designed by people who are either Jewish (in the case of Frank Gehry’s Disney Hall) or born outside the United States (as with Anish Kapoor’s Bean, an Instagram staple officially called “Cloud Gate,” and Renzo Piano’s New York Times tower).

And now Rep. Rice is taking her shot at the NRA:

I'm just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can't ignore that. — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 11, 2017

In typical fashion, Newsom, the Women’s March, the LA Times, and Rice, resorted to pointing fingers or accusing the NRA of inciting trouble instead of simply asking how we reached a place where the left in America is so prone to violence.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.