Donald Trump Backs Embattled Adviser H.R. McMaster: ‘He’s Our Friend’

US President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base for Miami, Florida on June 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering10 Aug 20170

President Donald Trump again signaled support for his embattled National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster during a press conference with reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Thursday.

When asked by reporters if he had confidence in General McMaster, Trump replied, “Yes, I do.”

“He’s our friend. He’s my friend and he’s a very talented man. I like him and I respect him,” Trump said as McMaster sat silently in the seat on the president’s right.

Trump made his comments after meeting with McMaster and members of his national security team to discuss North Korea, and the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

This is the second time that Trump has signaled support for McMaster, despite ongoing criticism from Trump’s base of supporters after he purged the National Security Council of Trump loyalists.

“General McMaster and I are working very well together,” Trump said to the the New York Times last Friday, after a week of criticism. “He is a good man and very proIsrael. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.”

