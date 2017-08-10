Donald Trump: ‘I’m Doing the Military a Great Favor’ with Transgender Ban

President Donald Trump defended his decision to ban transgender people from the armed forces, asserting that he was doing the military a favor.

“It’s been a very difficult situation and I think I’m doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it,” Trump said.

advertisement

He explained that it was a “complicated” and “confusing” issue for the military, but appeared satisfied that he had delivered a swift solution.

“I think I’m doing the military a great favor,” Trump continued.

After a reporter asked if Trump was “betraying” the gay community, Trump said that he continued to have “great respect” for them, pointing to their “great support” for him in the election.

“The military is working on it now,” he said.

Trump announced his decision on Twitter in late July, prompting outrage from media pundits and members of Congress, including Republicans.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that five transgender military members had decided to sue Trump over the ban, asserting that it was discriminatory.