‘Let’s Get it Done’ — Donald Trump Puts More Pressure on Mitch McConnell to Pass Agenda

President Donald Trump explained his recent complaints about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, urging him to move forward on passing significant legislation.

The president appeared baffled that McConnell and the Senate Republicans failed to pass a repeal and replace bill for Obamacare, despite years of promising voters to do so.

“I get there and I said, ‘Where’s the bill? I want to sign it, first day.’ And they don’t have it,” Trump told reporters on Thursday during a press gaggle in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump said that he wanted Republicans to deliver on tax reform and tax cuts as well as a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“I said Mitch, get to work and let’s get it done. They should have had this last one done,” Trump said. “They lost by one vote. For a thing like that to happen is a disgrace and frankly, it shouldn’t have happened, that I can tell you.”

Trump declined to answer questions about whether McConnell should remain the Senate Majority Leader, but warned that he would definately address that question if the Republican senate failed to get anything done on tax reform, infrastructure, and replacing Obamacare.

“If he doesn’t get that done, then you should ask me that question,” he said.

Trump’s remarks are his fourth challenge to McConnell after the Senate Majority Leader criticized the president for his “excessive expectations” about what could be done in Congress in his first year.