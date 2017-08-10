‘Maybe it Wasn’t Tough Enough’ — Donald Trump Doubles Down on ‘Fire and Fury’ North Korea Statement

President Donald Trump defied political and media critics of his “fire and fury” warning to North Korea, suggesting that perhaps it wasn’t a tough enough statement.

“Frankly, the people who were questioning that statement, was it too tough?” Trump asked reporters during a brief press conference at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “Maybe it wasn’t tough enough.”

Trump repeated his frustration with politicians failing to address the North Korea threat, vowing strength and resolve in the negotiations.

“What’s tougher than fire and fury?” one reporter asked.

“You’ll see. You’ll see,” Trump replied.

Another reporter asked Trump to address Americans who were currently “anxious” about Trump’s statement to North Korea.

Trump advised Americans to be “very comfortable,” adding that it should be North Korean leaders who should be worried.

“They should be very nervous,” Trump said. “Because things will happen to them like they never thought possible, OK?”

Trump declined to signal to reporters about whether he was considering a preemptive military strike against North Korea.

“We don’t talk about that. I never do,” he explained.