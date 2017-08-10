Mo Brooks Warns Mitch McConnell Group Attack Ads Make a Democrat Win in AL Sen Race Possible

HOMEWOOD, AL – Thursday after an appearance at the Jefferson County, AL Republican Party Executive Committee meeting, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) warned that the millions of dollars spent by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund on attack ads could hurt the GOP in the long run.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Brooks said that despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Strange earlier in the week, enthusiasm for his candidacy and the candidacy of his opponent, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, has increased since that endorsement.

“Enthusiasm for Roy Moore and Mo Brooks has gone up considerably, particularly in the aftermath of Luther Strange,” Brooks said. “People in Alabama don’t like outsiders dictating to us how we should vote.”

According to Brooks, the Senate Leadership Fund ads coupled with the “negative politics” used by Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) could result in a Democrat winning the special election to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions in December.

“When you had Mitch McConnell and his swamp critters trying to intimidate people into not running in the first instance back in April and May, followed by Mitch McConnell and the swamp critters spending millions upon millions of dollars attacking Roy Moore and myself in a deceitful and false way coupled with the impact of how Luther Strange’s negative politics has opened the way for Democrats possibly to win this election in December. People are angry and angry people are more likely to vote,” he continued.

When asked if Trump’s endorsement may have impacted the psyche of those planning to vote for him before the endorsement, Brooks shrugged it off.

“My voters aren’t dispirited,” he added.

The last time a Democrat held the U.S. Senate seat up for grabs was in 1997 by Howell Heflin. Democrats have not won statewide in Alabama since Jim Folsom, Jr. in the 2006 lieutenant governor’s race.

Presently, there appear to be two candidates in contention for Democratic Party’s nod for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat, U.S. Navy veteran and business executive Robert Kennedy, Jr. and former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones.

