President Donald Trump continued to needle Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for failing to pass an Obamacare repeal.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “You can do it!”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump challenged McConnell for failing to pass an Obamacare repeal.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!”

Yesterday, Trump challenged McConnell on Twitter after the Senate majority leader criticized his “excessive expectations” about what could be done in Congress.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so,” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

McConnell repeatedly complains that he is “not a fan” of Trump’s use of Twitter.