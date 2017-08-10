“I’ve been, and I will be again today, not a fan of tweeting, and I’ve said that to him privately, and other events publicly,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “I think it would be helpful if the president was a little more on message.”

But Trump appears eager to distance himself from the Senate majority leader for his failure to pass an Obamacare repeal.

Despite their public clash, Trump endorsed McConnell’s preferred candidate to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions in Alabama, suggesting that he is not entirely at war with the Senate leader.

“Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!” Trump tweeted Tuesday night.