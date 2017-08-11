Donald Trump: Kim Jong-un ‘Will Regret it Fast’ If He Threatens Guam

President Donald Trump resumed warnings to Kim Jong-un, saying that the North Korean dictator would “truly regret it” if he issued another overt threat to Guam.

“If he utters one threat, in the form of an overt threat … or if he does anything with respect to Guam, or any place else that’s an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast,” Trump said.

Trump made his remarks prior to a meeting with administration officials in Bedminster, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

The president said his “locked and loaded” threat to North Korea should be “pretty obvious” to anyone watching the conflict.

“I hope they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean,” he said.

Trump ignored a comment by Angela Merkel who suggested that there was no military solution to the threat in North Korea.

“Maybe she’s speaking for Germany, let her speak for Germany … She’s certainly not referring to the United States, that I can tell you,” he said when reporters asked for his reaction.