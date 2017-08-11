Donald Trump ‘Locked and Loaded’ for Fight with North Korea

President Donald Trump continued his aggressive statements to North Korea, warning them not to threaten or act against America or any of its allies.

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

The president’s message triggered another round of groans from the media and establishment national security community, particularly from former President Barack Obama’s staff.

“This isn’t a video game. Hundreds of thousands of lives at stake in war with NK,” complained former Deputy National Security Adviser to Obama, Ben Rhodes on Twitter. “Was this statement signed off on by anyone? Was this statement coordinated with South Korea and Japan, our allies who are at enormous risk in conventional conflict with North Korea?”



Yesterday, Trump signaled that he was purposefully trying to send a strong message to North Korea’s Kim Jong-Il.

“It’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries,” Trump told reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.