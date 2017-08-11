2020: Julian Castro Creates ‘Opportunity First’ PAC

Julian Castro—the ex-San Antonio mayor who was former President Barack Obama’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, created a political action committee this week, signaling that he may be positioning himself for a 2020 White House run.

The “Opportunity First” group, as the San Antonio Express-News reported on Thursday evening, can oppose or support federal candidates but has yet to list any fundraising activity.

Castro, who is reportedly working on a memoir that will tell “his family’s story and put that in the context of the American dream of the Latino community in the Southwest,” keynoted the 2012 Democratic National Convention and eviscerated Mitt Romney, showing he has the ability cut good “promos,” which are becoming more important for presidential candidates.

The Stanford graduate who went to Harvard for law school may appeal to urbane coastal liberals in addition to left-wing “salad bowl” activists much like Barack Obama did.

Like Obama at the 2006 Steak Fry in Iowa, Castro was very well received by Iowa Democrats when he attended then-Sen. Tom Harkin’s (D-IA) annual event in 2013 with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

If Castro can win one of the first three primary states or finish in the top three in each state to keep himself in the game, he could emerge as the frontrunner as the Democratic primary contests after South Carolina head into areas where Castro will likely have demographic advantages on his side.