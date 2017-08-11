Mike Huckabee: Trump Should Send Maxine Waters to North Korea

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped into Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) in a tweet Thursday, jokingly proposing that President Trump should send her to talk to North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un.

@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 10, 2017

The former Republican presidential candidate is apparently referring to a February report about two female North Korean agents who reportedly used a rare poison to assassinate Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of dictator Kim Jong-un, at the North Korean dictator’s behest.

Huckabee’s comments come amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

President Trump warned North Korea Tuesday that continued threats against the United States would be met with a “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The president’s remarks followed leaked reports that North Korea could possess the ability to produce miniaturized nuclear warheads that could reach U.S. allies.

Congresswoman Waters, for her part, has emerged as a leader of the Democratic party’s resistance against President Trump.

Waters told celebrity gossip site TMZ Wednesday that “this is a time for diplomacy” with North Korea, and not “bluffing from President Trump.”

“I think there are some things that they want from us, and we have to find out whether or not we can work with them on the things that they’re asking for. And so this is something we should be very concerned about,” she said. “But this is not the time to go bluffing and threatening. This is a time for diplomacy.”

Waters has also led the charge in calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

