Female Reporter for The Hill Allegedly Punched by ‘Antifa’ Protester in Charlottesville

A female reporter for the Hill was allegedly punched by an “Antifa” protester in the wake of a deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday as she tried to film the ensuing chaos.

Taylor Lorenz was filming the site of the incident that left at least one person dead — after a car was driven into a crowd of “anti-fascist” protesters responding to a parallel white nationalist protest in the city. The suspect was identified by police late Saturday as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr.

According to video given to DailyMail.com by Lorenz (who is a former reporter for the outlet), a nearby shirtless protester objects to her filming the resulting pandemonium and is heard asking her to stop filming. When she refuses to put her camera away, he appears to punch her and yells “stop fucking recording.” Lorenz can be heard yelling as her phone hits the ground, and others intervene.

She said on Twitter that she was fine apart from being “really fucking pissed,” and said she was attempting to file charges against the man who punched her.

I'm filing a charge against the guy for punching me but it's slammed at the police station right now so prob nothing will happen 🙃🙃🙃 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Also people asking (I'm fine!) really fucking pissed at the guy who punched me mostly because he cut off my stream. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

She later updated to her followers to say that the man who punched her already had a warrant out for his arrest and was detained by police.

Turns out the guy who punched me in the face for recording after the incident already had a warrant out for his arrest. So he's being held. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

President Trump condemned the violence in a statement:

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides,” he said.

“Above all, we must remember this truth, no matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are all Americans first,” he added.

