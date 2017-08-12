President Donald Trump called Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo to reassure him and his people that the United States is behind them “1,000 percent.”

“We are with you 1,000 percent. You are safe. … And I wanted to call you and say hello,” Trump said. “How are you?”

“Mr. President, as the governor of Guam and as an American citizen, I have never felt more safe or confident with you at the helm,” Calvo replied.

Calvo posted a video of the phone call to his Facebook page, informing the people of Guam that he had just spoken with the president and Chief of Staff General John Kelly about the threat North Korea poses.

He praised Trump for his leadership, lamenting the criticism coming from Washington, DC, bureaucrats and the media.

“With all the criticism going over there, from a guy that’s being targeted, we need a president like you,” he said. “So I’m just so thankful, and I’m glad you’re holding the helm, sir.”

“Don’t worry about a thing,” Trump responded. “They should have had me eight years ago.”

Trump predicted that the governor would become “extremely famous” and that tourism would increase “tenfold” with all of the attention surrounding the territory.

“It looks beautiful. You know I’m watching. It’s such a big story in the news. It just looks like a beautiful place,” he said.

Calvo invited the president to visit the island, and Trump invited him to come to Washington anytime.

“It could happen,” Trump said. “Please say hello to the people of Guam, give them my highest respect and regards, and I will see you.”