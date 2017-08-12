VIDEO: Mother Confronts Steak n’ Shake Server Who Allegedly Charged $600 to Her Debit Card

A North Carolina mother tracked down the person who allegedly charged $600 to her debit card, confronting her at a Steak n’ Shake restaurant, according to a Facebook video of the incident posted Thursday.

Courtney Parks, 27, confronted the Steak n’ Shake worker at the restaurant’s Kannapolis location after she noticed $600 worth of charges to her debit card that she did not authorize, the Daily Mail reported.

The video shows Parks confronting the suspect at the restaurant with her kids in tow and a friend by her side.

“I was buying burgers for my family and you stole everything I had in my bank account,” she alleged in the video.

Parks added that the check that paid for daycare for her children bounced.

The woman, who is not named in this article because she has not been charged with a crime, apologized and said she would pay the money back.

“I’m sorry about that, I’m willing to pay all your money back,” the worker told Parks.

The store manager asked Parks to write down her information.

Parks purchased dinner for her family at that Steak n’ Shake location the night before she noticed the purchases. The next day, Parks noticed that $600.68 worth of purchases from a clothing store, a beauty supply company, an electric company, and a car insurance company had been charged to her debit card.

The charges were made between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., leaving Parks with just $12 in her bank account.

Parks investigated the origin of the charges by first calling the bank and then looking into where the purchases were being shipped.

When Parks noticed the charges began an hour after she visited Steak n’ Shake, she called the restaurant and asked for the name of the drive-thru attendant who served her the night before and requested to fill out a customer survey.

After Parks had acquired the name of the attendant, she punched the woman’s name into Facebook to verify her identity and called the electric company to see if the woman used Parks’s debit card to make the payment.

She repeated this process with the other retailers that confirmed the products were being shipped to the drive-thru attendant’s home.

“I know people are wondering why I decided to go up there with my children, but I wanted her to see who she stole from,” Parks told the Daily Mail when asked about her decision to confront the woman.

WBTV reports that Parks filed a police report before confronting the woman.

The Kannapolis Steak n’ Shake did not say whether they fired the drive-thru attendant.