Everytown Calls for More Gun Control Following Charlottesville Car Attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, USA - August 12: Police, medical personnel, and other protestors attend to the injured people after a car rammed into a crowd of anti-White Supremacy protestors in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 12, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins13 Aug 20170

On August 12, Everytown for Gun Safety pushed for more gun control in connection with the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally where attendees were attacked with a car.

CNN reported that one attendee was killed and 19 were injured as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly accelerated his vehicle into the crowd in Charlottesville.

Everytown focused on the fact that open carry is legal in Virginia and some of the attendees were openly armed:

And on August 13 — the day after the car attack — Everytown tweeted a quote from a University of Virginia professor, who commented on the violence at the rally, saying, “When so many demonstrators come out armed, it only takes one to ignite a fire.”

Again, one person was killed and 19 injured in a car attack in Charlottesville. Guns were not used. But Everytown is using the violence to push gun control.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

x