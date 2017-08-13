Flynn: Untie the Right from ‘Unite the Right’ Charlottesville Nutters

Those rallying under the mantra “National Socialism Now” in Charlottesville chose the perfect slogan if not for that “w” at the end.

The protestors descending upon Charlottesville this weekend wrongly label themselves “right.” In no sense of the word do socialists, no matter the prefix, fall under any category of “right.”

They do not oppose the Left. They imitate them.

Multiculturalism does not become a right-wing movement when embraced by white people. While certainly nuances color the views of those standing up against the monuments coming down, a blunt, unsubtle common denominator—separatism (from other races and the mainstream)—brings them together.

They resemble a white people’s Black Panther Party or La Raza in that they wish to divide the United States based on race. They bash the police attempting to retain the order they help to unravel. They practice identity politics. They settle questions with violence. They do not respect freedom of speech but whine loudly when the muzzles come for them. When they look at their enemies yelling at them in the street, they look in the mirror but are too ignorant to recognize their reflection.

Sure, a Taliban vibe pervades the groups taking the wrecking ball to statues. But why do people born in Boston (Richard Spencer) or who live in Ohio (James Alex Fields) care so much about the Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, that they travel there to hold signs, chant, and wear pots on their heads? As sixties activists reminded us, “The issue is not the issue.”

One of the organizing groups calls itself the Traditionalist Worker Party, an oxymoron in that, heretofore, all workers’ parties sought to radically buck tradition (see, Workers’ Party of Korea; see also, National Socialist German Workers’ Party). The Traditionalist Worker Party calls for “jobs with justice,” instructs followers to “support renewable energy,” and equates the free market system with its polar opposite in a “Capitalism and Communism Work Together Against You” slogan.

The heirs of George Lincoln Rockwell should sue for plagiarism.

The “Unite the Right” umbrella moniker for the event also suffers from a dyslexia of sorts. “Untie the Right” works better. People on the political Right should untie themselves from creeps seeking to tether their hateful outlook to the philosophy of Edmund Burke, Russell Kirk, William F. Buckley, Ronald Reagan, and other respectable advocates of limited government who eschewed bigotry and small-mindedness. The faux-conservatives seek to tether their despicable ideology with a respectable outlook. The counterprotesters eagerly aid them in this effort. On this and so many questions, the people screaming at each other see eye to eye.

Too stupid to formulate a coherent set of ideas, the demonstrators coalesce around the most primitive unifying characteristic by confusing skin color for a political program. White people, of course, disagree on every subject imaginable. What do Michael Moore and Ann Coulter, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, Susan Sarandon and Mel Gibson share beyond a profession and a propensity to get burned at the beach?

Surely any legitimate group on the Right would welcome Thomas Sowell, George Schuyler, Clarence Thomas, Zora Neale Hurston, and countless other African American men and women past and present sharing its outlook. But white nationalists would more readily accept Elizabeth Warren into their ranks. She’s white (don’t take her word for it, she is). Does that make her Right?

Charlottesville’s bloody Saturday resembled Altona Bloody Sunday, a deadly series of skirmishes between National Socialists and Soviet Socialists. Idiots debating with their fists instead of their brains miss the obvious. In Germany, competitors fought over a share of the knucklehead constituency. In Charlottesville, people united on ideology but divided by race brawled because they believed something special separated them.

Some too-common traits unite them: stupidity, turpitude, hatred, fanaticism, imprudence, and so on.