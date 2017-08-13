Left-wing firebrand Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) may be a critic of capitalism, but she’s proving to be a good fountain of money for those selling Warren-branded merchandise — from action figures to temporary tattoos.

With her tough stance on big banks and her ideological left-wing purity, Warren has a considerable fan base and is widely tipped as a presidential prospect for 2020 — and it seems many are cashing in.

advertisement

Politico reports that the liberal icon is a “merchandising industry unto herself,” particularly as she is apparently gearing up for a 2020 run, going so far as to call it a “Warren merchandising-industrial complex.”

Warren’s own campaign store has a wide range of stuff available, from “Nevertheless she persisted” temporary tattoos (currently sold out) to tote bags and rally hats sporting the now-famous slogan from her spat with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

After that fight with McConnell in February, the article notes that her team was trying to move product within 24 hours. It has since made more than half a million dollars in T-shirt sales alone.

“We wanted to capture the energy of the ‘she persisted’ moment, but also incorporate themes that have been familiar to Sen. Warren’s brand for years,” Frank Chi, a Democratic media strategist, told the outlet. “It’s incredibly exciting to see the energy from ‘she persisted’ continue to this day. But we also want to make sure folks know there’s official merch they can buy that will help her win re-election.”

But Politico notes that most Warren merchandising takes place independently of Warren and her campaign — taking place on marketplaces online like Etsy and Amazon, where items such as bodysuits, cross-stitch patterns, and bracelets are on sale in tens of thousands of listings.

One San Diego team is even offering a prayer candle with Warren in armor in front of the Capitol Building for $12 a candle.

“We feel that Ms. Warren is a champion of women’s causes, as well as standing up for the ‘little guy,’ so we thought that a prayer candle honoring her was a worthy endeavor and would also help to give her more exposure,” Mike Espejo told Politico.

Warren will be hoping her viral fundraising may put her one step ahead of what is likely to be a packed Democratic field, which could include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.