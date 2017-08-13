Man Says ‘Angel’ Was with Him as Truck’s Drive Shaft Impaled Windshield

A man who survived an accident in which a truck’s drive shaft impaled his windshield says an “angel” was with him while he drove along a Missouri highway.

Steve Montgomery, 56, told KTVI that he was driving home from a painting job in the town of O’Fallon shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when the drive shaft crashed through his windshield at his head.

advertisement

Montgomery said he initially thought drive shaft rolling around Interstate 55 was a pipe. Moments later, a tow truck hit it and launched it into Montgomery’s windshield.

“It was just like a launching tube,” he said of the shaft.

“It shot it out in the air, it was just flipping and flipping and flipping … like somebody grabbed it out of the air … it’s just like (they) just took it and speared it into the truck … I couldn’t actually sit up because the driveshaft was right where my face was … I shouldn’t even be here talking to you,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery managed to duck just in time to avoid the metal object and somehow kept his truck on the highway until he was able to pull over.

He could not see the road because the drive shaft blocked his view.

Montgomery was uninjured in the accident.

Rock Community Fire Protection District posted photos of the accident on their Facebook page.

Upon looking at the photos of the wreckage later, Montgomery said he noticed a white, “V” shaped image in one of the photos.

Some say that might be a reflection, but Montgomery believes otherwise.

“I think an angel was driving the truck,” Montgomery said. “When I was down and I couldn’t see the highway to keep it in the road, somebody else was driving that truck.”

Whether or not there was actually an angel guiding him, Maggie Rothney, the driver behind Montgomery’s car said it was a miracle he did not hit any other vehicles on the road.

“I don’t know how he maintained composure, but he did not hit a car on either side of him. He was able to get to the side of the road,” Rothney told KMOV.