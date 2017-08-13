SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maxine Waters’ Tweet Storm on Trump and Charlottesville: ‘It’s Now the White Supremacists’ House’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) looks on as Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Committee about the State of the economy on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yellen said the Federal Reserve expects to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion bond stimulus later this year. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
by Penny Starr13 Aug 20170

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) blamed President Donald Trump for the deadly clash between white supremacist protesters and “anti-fascist” counter-protesters over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Waters warned people to be “careful” and called the White House the “White Supremacists’ House.”

“Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists & terrorists who showed up in Charlottesville,” Waters tweeted. “Is he sending a signal?

“Everyone must be careful,” the tweet said.

“Trump has made it clear – w/ Bannon & Gorka in the WH, & the Klan in the streets, it is now the White Supremacists’ House,” Waters tweeted, using the #Charlottesviille hashtag.

Waters also associated the president with former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides,” Trump said and Fox Insider reported on Sunday. “When I watch Charlottesville to me it’s very, very sad.”

On Saturday, the president tweeted his condemnation of the violence.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!” Trump tweeted.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car was driven into the crowd at the protest. Two Virginia state troopers monitoring the protests, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates, were also killed when their helicopter crashed.

