White House: ‘Of Course’ President Trump Condemns White Supremacists, KKK, and Neo-Nazis

The White House issued a statement on Sunday to clarify President Donald Trump’s views on white supremacists, the KKK, and Neo-Nazis.

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred,” a White House official said. “Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, Neo-Nazi, and all extremist groups.”

Media and political figures were furious after the president failed to specifically condemn the white nationalist forces that triggered the violent uproar in Charlottesville, Virginia, between demonstrators and counter-protesters.

After the president’s speech, the driver accused of plowing his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters was identified as James Alex Fields Jr., who was reportedly “infatuated” with Nazis and Adolf Hitler. Heather D. Heyer, one of the counter-protesters struck by the vehicle, was killed.