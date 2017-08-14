Donald Trump on Charlottesville: ‘Fake News Media Will Never Be Satisfied’

President Donald Trump defied the media for continuing to hammer him for failing to immediately condemn alt-right protesters in Charlottesville, asserting that both sides were to blame for the violence.

“Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Truly bad people!”

Trump returned to Washington D.C. on Monday and specifically condemned neo-nazi, KKK, and white supremacist forces that attended the Charlottesville rally, calling them “criminals and thugs” who were “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

During an event on China policy, CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted a question to the president asking him why it took him so long to condemn hate groups.

“They have been condemned,” Trump replied.

“Can we ask you some more questions then, sir?” Acosta added.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Trump replied, pointing to Acosta. “But I like real news. You’re fake news. You’re fake news.”

Other reporters signaled on Twitter and on television that Trump’s statement was too little too late, accusing him of acting insincere.

Reporters again shouted questions about why it took him days to denounce hate groups as he left the White House on Monday.

Trump gave them a thumbs up and boarded Marine One to leave the White House.