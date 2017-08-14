Fake News: CNN Distorts Charlottesville Victim’s Mother’s Statement to Attack President Trump

CNN twisted the Charlottesville victim’s mother’s statement thanking President Donald Trump for his sympathy to make it seem that she would not want his condolences.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, released a statement on Monday thanking President Trump for kind words condemning violence and giving his condolences to the victims of the Charlottesville incident over the weekend. Heather Heyer passed away after a man drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past Saturday.

Bro said in a statement, “Thank you, President Trump, for those words of comfort and for denouncing those who promote violence and hatred. My condolences, also, to their grieving families of the two state troopers and quick recovery for those injured.”

Susan Bro, mother of Charlottesville attack victim Heather Heyer, thanks Pres. Trump for "denouncing those who promote violence and hatred" pic.twitter.com/E46OnwE5fW — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2017

On Monday, President Trump condemned violence and hatred in the strongest terms and specifically named Heather Heyer during his press conference.

President Trump said, “Her death fills us with grief and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers, and our love.”

Meanwhile, CNN alleged that Susan Bro was no fan of President Trump and would not want his condolences, citing one of Bro’s friends.

Bro’s friend, Marisa Blair, said on CNN, “Heather would not want his condolences. She would not want him to speak her name.”

President Donald Trump attacked CNN’s fake news reporting on Monday, charging that the media will never be satisfied with his remarks to the victims of violence.