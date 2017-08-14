Margaret Sanger-Founded Planned Parenthood Urges #StandWithCharlottesville Against ‘Racism’

Planned Parenthood views the horrific events in Charlottesville Saturday as white supremacists’ desire to deny abortion to minorities.

The organization – founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger – is urging its supporters to #StandWithCharlottesville against “racism” and “white supremacy.”

advertisement

“Racial justice is reproductive justice,” tweets Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky. “#StandWithCharlottesville against racism & hate in your community”:

Hoosiers & Kentuckians: Join a demonstration to #StandWithCharlottesville against racism & hate in your community: https://t.co/mUsn5AvnQ6 pic.twitter.com/UlCxUHcMx0 — PP Advocates of INKY (@PPAdvocatesINKY) August 13, 2017

.@RepealHydeArtPr ty for this imp reminder as folks organize to support anti-racism efforts across the US in #solidarity w #Charolettesville pic.twitter.com/SOBYpVbujj — PP Advocates of INKY (@PPAdvocatesINKY) August 13, 2017

“Planned Parenthood stands against white supremacy & racism,” tweets Planned Parenthood Action Fund:

Planned Parenthood stands against white supremacy & racism. Join an event near you & #StandWithCharlottesville: https://t.co/QudQ91cNNr pic.twitter.com/LuL3oaZTvT — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) August 13, 2017

“In order for our country to live up to its promise and democratic values, bigotry of all kinds must be rejected,” the abortion vendor continues. “We must not only condemn these actions, but also work relentlessly and collectively to put an end to white supremacy”:

Now, more than ever, we cannot remain silent as marginalized & oppressed communities face appalling attacks. #StandwithCharlottesville pic.twitter.com/52mWFCnbpO — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) August 13, 2017

These are words from an organization that was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger – whose bust and images are still celebrated in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery (NPG), despite a call by a national group of black ministers to have them removed.

In a letter to the gallery’s director two years ago, Ministers Taking a Stand wrote:

Perhaps the Gallery is unaware that Ms. Sanger supported black eugenics, a racist attitude toward black and other minority babies; an elitist attitude toward those she regarded as “the feeble minded;” speaking at rallies of Ku Klux Klan women; and communications with Hitler sympathizers. Also, the notorious “Negro Project” which sought to limit, if not eliminate, black births, was her brainchild. Despite these well-documented facts of history, her bust sits proudly in your gallery as a hero of justice. The obvious incongruity is staggering! Perhaps your institution is a victim of propaganda advanced by those who support abortion. Nevertheless, a prestigious institution like the National Portrait Gallery should have higher standards and subject its honorees to higher scrutiny… Like Hitler, Sanger advocated eugenics – the extermination of people she deemed “undesirables.” Finding that the American people rejected that idea, she then switched to birth control as a way of controlling the population growth of black people and others.

Now, more than ever, it is unacceptable to remain silent as marginalized and oppressed communities face violence & hatred. #Charlottesviille pic.twitter.com/b7vm1MZAIo — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 12, 2017

In an interview with Breitbart News at the time, Bishop E.W. Jackson of S.T.A.N.D. said his group received a response from the NPG, which referred to Sanger as a person who struggled for justice because she tried to make birth control and reproductive freedom available to poor women.

“We responded back that this was not Sanger’s motivation,” Jackson asserts. “Her motivation was stopping people whom she considered ‘defective’ from having what she would call ‘defective children.’”

“She thought that black people needed to be stopped from propagating and growing their population, and other people she called ‘feeble-minded,’” he adds. “And the analogy I drew is that’s like saying, ‘Hitler might have been controversial, but at least he helped population control.’”

Jackson said it is “outrageous” that Sanger is held in high esteem.

“We will not rest until it’s taken down,” he asserts. “We want to make sure that everybody in America knows who Margaret Sanger actually was. We think that will put Planned Parenthood and what they do in the proper perspective and I hope this will be one more nail in the coffin of Planned Parenthood.”

On Sat, Trump used his Twitter bully pulpit to decry hate & violence ‘on many sides.’ Clarification: THERE IS ONLY ONE SIDE #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/E5n7a4Cfr1 — NARAL (@NARAL) August 13, 2017

Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, also told Breitbart News, “Museums educate the public about history. The NPG, however, wants to create a dangerous and fictionalized version of it.”

“Planned Parenthood was born in eugenic racism and elitism, and Margaret Sanger was the mother who gave birth to the world’s largest abortion chain,” he continued. “In the city where Planned Parenthood began, more black babies are aborted than born alive according to the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. This is not the result of justice. It’s the result of animus.”

Regarding the notion that the institutional left upholds Planned Parenthood, founded by a racist, yet cites racism as the downfall of the United States, Bomberger added, “Liberals find racism in every institution of American life, except in the one industry that kills for a living.”

“Abortion is the number one killer in the black community (363,705 abortions versus 285,522 deaths from all causes of death combined),” he added. “Yet the propagandistic and hypocritical #BlackLivesMatter movement leadership stands with Planned Parenthood, proving that only some black lives matter.”

Last November, singer and TV personality Nick Cannon said Planned Parenthood inflicted “real genocide” on black Americans, later asserting the abortion provider was designed to “exterminate” black people.

“When you talked about Margaret Sanger, all the people who follow eugenics. It was all about cleansing,” the America’s Got Talent host said of Planned Parenthood’s founder in an interview with DJ Vlad.

“Margaret Sanger said that she wanted to exterminate the Negro race, and that she was going to use her organization as she founded to do so,” Cannon continued. “It was more about the sterilization and where it comes to actual ethnic cleansing — where they actually said we want to get rid of a class of people, a group of people. Seventy-five percent of them are all in the hood.”

“They like to label ‘feeble-minded’ or ‘lower-class,’ that’s what they used in public. In private, they were talking about the black community,” Cannon said.

Sanger’s organization – which now takes in more than $500 million in taxpayer funding annually – grew to perform over 300,000 abortions per year in the United States. According to the 2010 census, 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of black or Hispanic neighborhoods.

About 59 million abortions have been performed in the country since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 18 million of them on black babies. As Breitbart News has reported, the Alan Guttmacher Institute also provided data showing that about 30 percent of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on black women, with another 25 percent performed on Hispanic women.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Watson commented on Sanger’s bigotry in August.

“I do know that blacks kind of represent a large portion of the abortions,” Watson told TurningPointFriends.org, “and I do know that honestly the whole idea with Planned Parenthood and [founder Margaret] Sanger in the past was to exterminate blacks, and it’s kind of ironic that it’s working.”

Retired NFL Super Bowl champion Burgess Owens backed up Watson.

“Sanger looked at blacks as ‘weeds,’” Owens told Breitbart News, adding that the NAACP was complicit in the decimation of the black community through abortion. He added, “The NAACP was not a black-run, black-originated organization. It was run by 21 white, socialist, atheist, Marxist Democrats. It was the antithesis of Rev. Martin Luther King Sr.’s community at that time, which was capitalist, Christian, very pro-life, and pro-America. So, these 21 white people began to put a message through to the black community that Democrats were good, liberalism was good, and they subscribed to the same philosophy that Margaret Sanger believed of blacks at that time.”

Sanger, who began the Negro Project in 1939 and worked to bring birth control to blacks in an effort to reduce their population, joined with elite and well known African Americans Mary McLeod Bethune, W.E.B. DuBois, and Rev. Adam Clayton Powell Sr. The Negro Project was sold as a solution to poverty and high birth rates among the black community. At the same time Sanger promoted her theory of “eliminating the unfit,” she also condemned charitable organizations that she believed were elevating the very population that needed to be weeded out.

“If you wonder why urban, young, black women are allowing themselves to be victimized by Planned Parenthood, look at BET [Black Entertainment Television], which is owned by very wealthy white Democrats,” Owens urged. “Look at the 15 years of messaging that has been gotten through to our urban black communities: anti-white, anti-police, anti-family, and pro-abortion.”

“Forty percent of black babies have been given to the altar of abortion,” he observed. “In any other society, that would be considered genocide. Today, we put a nice name to it and, at the same time, have convinced our own mothers that their babies are no more than an inconvenience or a profit.”