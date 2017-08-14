VIDEO: Protesters Pull Down Confederate Statue in Durham, NC

On August 14 protesters in Durham, North Carolina, placed a tow rope around the neck and shoulder of a Confederate statue and pulled it down from atop the monument on which it stood.

WNCN reports that a woman climbed a ladder and placed a rope around the statue at approximately 7:10 p.m. The statue was a representation of a Confederate soldier who fought in the Civil War.

Loan Tran–described as “an organizer”–said, “It needs to be removed. These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

As the statue fell the protesters chanted against “fascism” and against the Ku Klux Klan, which was a Democrat-comprised organization that emerged to frighten black Republicans away from voting in the South after the Civil War.

Once the statue was on the ground, protesters took turns kicking it and WNCN reports that at least one person spat on it.

Takiyah Thompson was one of the protesters. Thompson said, “People can be mobilized and people are angry and when enough people are angry, we don’t have to look to politicians to sit around in air conditions and do nothing when we can do things ourselves.”

The statue was on county property and officials have not said who will pay for the damage done to the property.

