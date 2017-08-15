African American Attorney on Removal of Confederate Statues: Only Way to Say ‘Never Again’ Is When You Remember

Marc Little came to Washington, D.C. recently in his capacity as the vice president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) think tank to talk to reporters and the public about supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda of helping inner cities through job creation, school choice, and public safety.

But the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, changed his plans. Little — who is also a pastor, attorney, and author who lives in Los Angeles — joined his colleagues at the National Press Club on Monday to defend Trump against attacks by the left, who blamed the president for the violent protest and counter-protest on Saturday over the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

A protester and two law enforcement officers died on Saturday, the former after the woman was hit by a car driven deliberately into the crowd, and the police after the helicopter they were riding in crashed.

“This whole idea now of pulling down statues and changing the names of schools and cities as if we can bury the cemetery of our past,” Little told Breitbart News. “You can’t.”

In fact, Little said, the past is what makes America what she is today.

“That’s what makes us who we are — the good, the bad, and the ugly — makes us who we are,” Little said, adding that the country has learned from its mistakes, including the “scourge” of slavery.

A good analogy, Little said, would be to consider shuttering the Holocaust Museum in the nation’s capitol because it is too painful to recall the deaths of millions of Jews and others at the hands of the Nazis.

“I’ll take it from my Jewish friends — never again,” Little said. “And the only way you can say ‘never again’ is if you remember what you’re talking about.”

As of April, the Southern Poverty Law Center documented that 60 Confederate symbols have been removed or renamed in the United States since 2015, Reuters reported.

And more removals are planned.

“Undeterred by the violence over the planned removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, municipal leaders in cities across the United States said they would step up efforts to pull such monuments from public spaces,” Reuters reported.

“Officials in Memphis, Tennessee, and Jacksonville, Florida, announced new initiatives on Monday aimed at taking down Confederate monuments,” Reuters reported.