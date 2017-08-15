Donald Trump Blasts Reporters’ Handling of Charlottesville Violence: ‘See the Facts’

President Donald Trump blasted establishment and left-wing media on Tuesday afternoon for failing to report the facts on violent left-wing protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

In the main lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, the president grew combative after a throng of reporters started shouting questions about why he “waited” to condemn neo-Nazis and white nationalists.

“There was no way of making a correct statement that early,” he said, defending his first statement on Saturday before the facts were in.

As reporters grew more agitated, Trump continued.

“I had to see the facts, unlike a lot of reporters,” he said.

Trump again denounced racist elements among the protesters, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists, but the president clarified that he still believed that there was blame on both sides.

“You look at both sides. I think there is blame object both on both sides. I have no doubt about it … if you reported it accurately, you would say that,” he said again.

Reporters demanded to know whether the driver of the car that injured counter-protesters and killed a woman in the crowd was a domestic terrorist.

“I think the driver of the car is a disgrace to himself, his family and this country,” Trump replied. “The driver of the car is a murderer. What he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing.”

Trump also condemned what he called the “alt left” demonstrators that charged into the crowd of alt-right protesters without a protest permit.

“Do they have any assemblage of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem?” he asked. “I think they do.”

Trump described the day as “horrible” but that he was willing to see both sides.You can say what you want, but that’s what it is,” Trump said.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump said. “I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either, and if you reported it accurately, you would say that.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta protested that the Nazis started it by showing up in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue depicting Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Trump did not deny that there were “bad people” in the alt-right group but said that there were some protesters who actually wanted to defend the statue.