Fox News New Low: Establishment Mouthpiece Perino Implies Pro-Israel Breitbart a Nazi Site

Fox News viewers were livid after Dana Perino—long suspected to be someone, like Megyn Kelly, who cares more about the opinions of elites in New York and D.C. than Fox News’ viewers—smeared Breitbart News as a site for Nazis on Monday.

It seems like the vapid Fox News host knows less about Breitbart News and the alt-right/new right than the Cuban Missile Crisis, which is saying quite a lot.

advertisement

Perino lashed out at President Donald Trump on The Five for allowing Nazis and the alt-right to seek “safe harbor under his wing” before adding that “the alt-right doesn’t even believe in the Constitution of the United States.”

“These are people who, through, sites like Breitbart for the last two years come after people,” Perino said. “I thought Nazis were something that we dealt in the past … of course, I knew [there were] like little groups here and there … but that America had a handle on it.”

She spoke about people having “been a target of some of the vile things [these people] did with all of their cucking and Pepe frogs.”

“I had an email going, ‘what are they even talking about,’” she said. “I didn’t even know what it was.”

Apparently, she still does not.

As Paul Joseph Watson wrote in November of 2016, the media focus on a “tiny fringe minority” who had “no impact on the election” and just “likes to fester in dark corners of sub-reddits and obsess about jews, racial superiority and Adolf Hitler.” He said the “alt-right” that helped get Trump elected can be “more accurately described as the New Right.”

“These people like to wear MAGA hats, create memes, and have fun,” he wrote in 2016. “They include whites, blacks, Asians, latinos, gays and everyone else. These are the people who helped Trump win the election.”

RT "@PrisonPlanet The New Right vs the Alt-Right. pic.twitter.com/x3vc7BdhTi" — Fake News Cat 🇺🇸 (@FakeNewsCat) August 14, 2017

Perino said Trump “needs to understand these people are trying to unfairly find safe harbor under his wing, and he should absolutely come out and say I disavow it completely …call ‘em out by name — Richard Spencer, David Duke, whoever it is.”

“He would actually benefit, and I do think he would have gotten credit for it had he done it on Saturday and I think he should get credit if he does it now,” she said, criticizing Trump’s immediate response after Charlottesville for not specifically name-checking Neo-Nazis and the KKK like Trump did on Monday.

Perino seems to not know that Spencer wants his followers to believe that it is a bad thing that Breitbart News was “literally founded in Israel.”

The photo Spencer tweeted was featured in a story about how Breitbart News started. It was titled: “Breitbart News Network: Born In The USA, Conceived In Israel.”

“A lot of people don’t realize this but Breitbart News Network really got its start in Jerusalem. It was the summer of 2007, and Andrew had been invited to tour Israel as part of a media junket. I agreed to tag along as his lawyer and best friend,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov, who is Jewish, wrote while announcing the launch of the Breitbart Jerusalem bureau. “What neither of us knew at the time was that the trip would change our lives and give us the inspiration for Breitbart News Network.”

Solov added, “One thing we specifically discussed that night was our desire to start a site that would be unapologetically pro-freedom and pro-Israel. We were sick of the anti- Israel bias of the mainstream media and J-Street. By launching Breitbart Jerusalem, the journey comes full circle and a promise between two friends is fulfilled. And in a very real sense, Breitbart News Network returns to its roots.”

Perino was hardly a conservative when she was in George W. Bush’s administration, but she is nearly unrecognizable now. On Monday, Perino sounded exactly like left-wing anchors and media personalities like Brooke Baldwin, Charles Blow, and Howard Dean—all of whom have falsely smeared Breitbart News and associated Breitbart News with Nazis. They did so even though Breitbart News has disavowed Nazis and has a roster of Jewish writers in addition to many people of color that is arguably more naturally diverse than the on-air “talent” they associate with in their oh-so-forward-looking and virtue-signaling media organizations.

.@DanaPerino unleashing some truth bombs on @TheFive, bravely calling out the alt-right, and sites like Breitbart who give them a platform. pic.twitter.com/edBpKTuu3D — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 15, 2017

As Breitbart News pointed out after CNN fired Jeffrey Lord for mocking “Media Matters Fascists” with a “Sieg Heil!” tweet, “in November of 2016, anchor Brooke Baldwin, after airing a video of a Nazi salute that Breitbart News never published, said on the air that Breitbart News was ‘the most prominent platform’ for what ‘we just showed, you know, the video we just showed, the Nazi salute, the while supremacists in this country. Are you okay with having Steve Bannon as the chief strategist at the White House, Paris?'”

As Breitbart News noted at the time, “Breitbart News has never showed the video of the Nazi salute, which ran at The Atlantic and other sites. Nor has Breitbart News ever associated with white supremacists. In fact, earlier [that day], the Daily Beast had reported that Breitbart News had ‘excoriated’ a white nationalist who had reached out to the site.”

Breitbart News also pointed out that on July 18, left wing New York Times columnist and frequent CNN guest Charles Blow said on a CNN panel that he was not going to talk about “what that Breitbart crowd is, and that it is basically Neo-Nazism and the like. I mean we’re not going to bring that part up, anyway.”

Fox News viewers pointed out Breitbart News’ pro-Israel point of view and shredded Perino, saying that she is going to ruin The Five and take down Fox News with her. A tweeter who said he was a military veteran who has served the country honorably said he was offended that Perino called him a Nazi for reading Breitbart News. Others called for a Fox News boycott because they were so outraged that Perino was sounding like left-wing Howard Dean and CNN.

“Very disgusting rhetoric Dana,” one Fox News viewer tweeted at her.

Boycott Fox News!After Dana Perino called all of us Nazis for reading Breitbart & supporting the President & Pepe. https://t.co/u0hoYeZjbt — LadyPedeSallyJupiter (@SallyJupiterRA) August 15, 2017

Add @FoxNews to this list. Dana Perino was on last night saying Breitbart was a NAZI outlet. Breitbard is PRO ISRAEL. — Craig (@DeplorableHetz) August 15, 2017

Very disappointed in the comments made by Dana Perino regarding Breitbart and Steve Bannon. #TheFive — Teri Sandoval (@teribsandoval) August 15, 2017

@DanaPerino I am a Constitutional Conservative-ashamed of U. watching "The Five" last evening. Breitbart is Conservative, not alt-right. — Valerie Stevens (@Valerie67798370) August 15, 2017

@DanaPerino thinks Breitbart is racist? This is why people aren't watching fnc any more. Milquetoast loser. — DWasserpersonSchultz (@DWasserpersonS) August 15, 2017

I'm still waiting for Dana to provide proof that @BreitbartNews is a NAZI outlet? @Breitbart is VERY PRO ISRAEL, conflict of interest, no? — Craig (@DeplorableHetz) August 15, 2017

.@DanaPerino used to be someone I respected. Breitbart News had nothing to do w the alt-right. I bet she's never read anything on the site — Always 🇺🇸 Free (@SouthernConLady) August 15, 2017

It's the new @FoxNews …racing @CNN to oblivion. Now is the time for Breitbart TV! — John Talmadge (@JRTalmadge) August 15, 2017

Dana Perino, What the Heck R U Talking Abt ?

LYING abt Breitbart & Putting Down People,

Who Are Pro-Breitbart ! — Sandy Krueger (@SandyKrue) August 15, 2017

Dana is going to ruin @TheFive. She's only good a lying. Breitbart can be depended upon for the truth and I appreciate it. — Skyfalls:007 (@007Skyfalls) August 15, 2017

Why are you condemning Breitbart, Dana? White supremacists and BLM are equally wrong. We are all human race. — Koko rag (@rag_koko) August 15, 2017

Hell Dana Perino said anyone who reads @BreitbartNews is a NAZI! I hate NAZIS! I read BREITBART! — Craig (@DeplorableHetz) August 15, 2017

@DanaPerino I'm a veteran who served this country honorable. I like many others, read @BreitbartNews You just called me a NAZI. #TheFive — Craig (@DeplorableHetz) August 15, 2017

https://t.co/mo8nFr5P9X "Boycott Fox News. After Dana Perino called all of us Nazis for reading Breitbart and supporting President Trump a… — 🇺🇸ChristianPatriot (@SavetheUSNation) August 15, 2017

@DanaPerino Why are you trying to associate Breitbart News & conservative Trump supporters with white supremacists? — Hello Kitty (@TBASgtPrincess) August 15, 2017

@DanaPerino an insult to breitbart is an insult to the real patriots in this country like CPAC,@davidwebbshow@WilkowMajority @marklevinshow — Sandra (@sandrabarnette) August 15, 2017

Dana Perino sounds so ridiculous attacking Breitbart as an "alt-right" arbiter.. Such a Bushie… — Derek Yohe (@DerekMYohe) August 15, 2017