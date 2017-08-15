Leftist Group Uses Deadly Charlottesville Protest to Promote ‘Progressivism,’ Fundraise

The left-wing Indivisible website is using the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday to generate donations and promote “progressivism” through scheduling vigils and other gatherings across the country.

“Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville – Find an Event,” is the headline on the website.

“This weekend, hate groups and domestic terrorists of all stripes went to Charlottesville, VA to push their hateful message of white supremacy, fascism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry,” the website states.

“When they got there they waged violence on unarmed anti-racists, killing one and injuring many others,” the website says. “We mourn for the life that was lost, and we will honor all those under attack by congregating against hate in our own communities.”

In fact, three people died. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car was driven into the crowd at the protest, which injured more than a dozen others.

Two Virginia state troopers monitoring the protests, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates, were also killed when their helicopter crashed.

The broader mission of Indivisible is raising money to “defeat the Trump agenda” and put liberals in public office.

“The Indivisible Project’s mission is to cultivate and lift up a grassroots movement of local groups to defeat the Trump agenda, elect progressive leaders, and realize bold progressive policies,” states the website.

“We need your help to provide the 6,000 grassroots Indivisible groups across the country with resources, tools, and support to take action,” says the website, urging donations. “Most of all, we want you to be part of this nationwide movement.”

“Every part of the progressive ecosystem is under threat by this President and Congress,” according to the website. “The only way to win is by standing together, indivisible.”

The website also lists events for interacting with members of Congress during the August recess.

On the website page devoted to Charlottesville, there is a list of the left-wing groups affiliated with the effort to use the protest in Virginia to promote its causes:

Women’s March, Democracy for America, Working Families Party, Resist Here, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Mi Familia Vota, OurRevolution, Million Hoodies Movement for Justice, People’s Action, Courage Campaign, Greenpeace, #AllOfUs, #Resist, 350.org, OFA, United We Dream, Win Without War, Voto Latino, MoveOn.org, Sierra Club, Pantsuit Nation, Town Hall Project, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, iAmerica, National Immigration Law Center, #MarchForTruth, Color of Change, UltraViolet, IfNotNow, People Power, Faith in Public Life, CREDO, Center for American Progress Action Fund, Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Brand New Congress, South Asian Americans Leading Together, NARAL Pro-Choice America, RootsAction, SEIU, Hip Hop Caucus, CODEPINK, Peoples Climate Movement, T’ruah, Public Citizen, Daily Kos, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, CPD Action, Stand Up America, American Federation of Teachers, Emerge America, Jewish Voice for Peace, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Moms Rising, RISE Stronger, Democracy Spring, FIRM, Demos, Sunrise Movement, Spread The Vote, Stand.earth, Our Climate, People For the American Way, Food & Water Watch, NextGen America, Fast Food Justice, Action Together Network, Jews United for Justice, New Leaders Council, Run for Something, Corporate Accountability International, Moms Demand Action, and Beyond the Choir.

The website indicates the people “will come together in solidarity with our brave friends in Charlottesville who put themselves at risk to fight against white supremacy.”

“Attend an event in your community to show that you’re standing with Charlottesville,” Indivisible states. “While attending an event, you agree to embrace progressive values and the principles of non-violence.”

“We model inclusion, respect, and fairness in all of our actions,” the site adds.