Breitbart News’ Pollak to BBC on Charlottesville: Antifa Shares Blame for Violence

Host Justin Webb began by pressing Pollak on the question of whether it was wrong for Trump to blame “all sides” [sic]. Pollak answered:

It’s absolutely correct to blame all sides. Because we have the First Amendment in this country, which protects freedom of speech, including hateful speech. And, in fact, the First Amendment exists precisely to protect speech you don’t like.

So, you know — I grew up in Skokie, Illinois, in a large Jewish community, which at the time had the largest number of Holocaust survivors in the world. And the Nazis wanted to march through Skokie, and the principle that was established in the court case that resulted from that was that the Nazis had the right to march in Skokie, even if they were going to provoke a lot of hurt feelings. And that’s the way the First Amendment works.

Well, there was another group [in Charlottesville], the Antifa group, on the left, that didn’t like that. And so they came to this rally in Charlottesville with the intent of disrupting these right-wing extremists, and shutting them down. Some of them were armed. And they’ve done this everywhere that these white supremacists have demonstrated, whether Sacramento or anywhere else in the country. And the left has been violent. In fact, the leader of this left group, Antifa, was arrested last week, I believe, for her incitement in that Sacramento riot. And this is what they’ve done, these two groups have faced off all over the country. Frankly, most sane people believe they deserve each other.

But the principle is that when you’re holding a demonstration that’s got a legal permit, as these Nazis and white supremacists were, they have the right to say what they say. And the right response is to ridicule them, not to try to shut them down with sticks and shields and bottles of urine, and pepper spray, and whatever else the Antifa demonstrators were carrying. They came there for a fight, and they got one, and both sides were to blame.

…

When [Trump] talked about the violence “on many sides,” I’m sure he was thinking of all the times that these left-wing protesters physically attacked Donald Trump supporters. I was at a rally in San Jose last June where a mob surrounded the venue and attacked Donald Trump supporters as they were leaving. And the mayor of that town blamed Donald Trump for the violence.