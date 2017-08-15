Reporters Horrified After President Shares Meme of ‘Trump Train’ Hitting CNN

President Donald Trump retweeted a meme shared by one of his supporters Tuesday morning, showing a cartoon “Trump Train” running into a person with CNN’s logo for a head.

“Fake news can’t stop the Trump Train,” the text of the cartoon meme read.

advertisement

Trump’s decision to share the image triggered outrage from reporters, who compared it to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville.

The meme that #Trump retweeted after Heather Heyer was killed by a Nazi-living protester's car in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/IGE3KZ9zzy — David Beard (@dabeard) August 15, 2017

The president retweeted this image a bit ago, days after a white nationalist smashed his car into activists and killed Heather Heyer pic.twitter.com/bGbipwMmxO — Jose A. DelReal (@jdelreal) August 15, 2017

After a woman was fatally run over at a white nationalist rally, the president shares a rendering of a 'TRUMP' train hitting a CNN reporter. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 15, 2017

a) retweeted a cartoon endorsing vehicular violence against Trump critics ; — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 15, 2017

our president has shown he does not share American values https://t.co/GS3n5mXwbu https://t.co/glRnUnYONo — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 15, 2017

Trump RT'd this pic showing a CNN journalist hit by a train days after a white nationalist ran his car into activists, killed Heather Heyer. pic.twitter.com/tWjdoE70AS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2017

The President of the United States retweeted this briefly, 3 days after a car rammed into a crowd in Charlottesville and killed one woman. https://t.co/YqDLPidywL — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) August 15, 2017

Donald Trump retweeted a cartoon of a train bearing the Trump name killing a CNN reporter. What is happening? https://t.co/gvPKB0RVqM — Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 15, 2017

Morning America, your president retweeted an image of a reporter being run over (after Charlottesville) and a tweet calling him a fascist pic.twitter.com/ER6tN9M6SP — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) August 15, 2017

3 days after Heather Heyer's death, the President of the United States just retweeted and then quickly deleted this post. #Charlottesvlle pic.twitter.com/Wtegj7Ps5l — Chris Francescani (@CDFrancescani) August 15, 2017

Trump retweeted this violent image from a woman who is also active on Gab, an alternative Twitter for white nationalists pic.twitter.com/Xopsu0oa0s — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 15, 2017

The president’s Twitter account undid the retweet later in the morning.

The meme is taken from a Gary Varvel cartoon of Democrats unsuccessfully trying to stop the “Trump Train.”