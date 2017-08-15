SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Reporters Horrified After President Shares Meme of ‘Trump Train’ Hitting CNN

US President Donald Trump chats with reporters on board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, bound for Palm Beach, Florida on February 3, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering15 Aug 20170

President Donald Trump retweeted a meme shared by one of his supporters Tuesday morning, showing a cartoon “Trump Train” running into a person with CNN’s logo for a head.

“Fake news can’t stop the Trump Train,” the text of the cartoon meme read.

Trump’s decision to share the image triggered outrage from reporters, who compared it to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville.

The president’s Twitter account undid the retweet later in the morning.

The meme is taken from a Gary Varvel cartoon of Democrats unsuccessfully trying to stop the “Trump Train.”

