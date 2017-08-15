SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump Says Better Jobs and Wages Will Heal American Race Relations

by John Carney15 Aug 20170

The Make American Great Again economic program will improve race relations in the U.S., President Donald Trump said at a fiery press conference held in New York City’s Trump Tower on Tuesday.

Trump said that his economic program would create better jobs and rising wages and that this would help heal racial divisions.

Trump has promised to revitalize American manufacturing. On Tuesday he said jobs that had been moved overseas in recent years would soon be “pouring” into America. The day before, Trump announced an investigation into China’s theft of U.S. intellectual property, which earlier studies have estimated may have cost hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs.

If Trump is able to revitalize manufacturing employment in the U.S., it is likely that African Americans would benefit. Historically, the manufacturing sector was a large employer of African Americans, particularly African American men. And since the unemployment rate among African Americans is 7.4 percent, compared with a white unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, many of the jobs added are likely to be filled by African Americans.

