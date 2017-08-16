Based Bannon: White House Chief Strategist Stands Alongside President Trump as Defender of History

Stephen K. Bannon, the White House chief strategist who previously served as the Executive Chairman of Breitbart News, is standing up to defend history alongside President Donald J. Trump.

As the Institutional Left in America targets monuments of historical significance nationwide, Trump and Bannon have emerged as a dynamic duo protecting history from out-of-whack leftist rage.

advertisement

“President Trump, by asking, ‘Where does this all end,’ connects with the American people about their history, culture and society,” Bannon told the New York Times on Wednesday evening. “The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it’s all racist. Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can’t get enough of it.”

Bannon: "Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can’t get enough of it.” https://t.co/XH21NWX9ZL pic.twitter.com/vopiCoyZ28 — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) August 17, 2017

Leftists nationwide are rushing against monuments, trying to tear them down while also defacing them across the country.

At his press conference in Trump Tower on Tuesday in New York City in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia, mayhem over the weekend, President Trump stood up for defending history from leftists.

“Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee,” Trump said, adding:

So … Excuse me. And you take a look at some of the groups and you see and you’d know it if you were honest reporters — which in many cases you’re not. But many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. So, this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself where does it stop? But they were there to protest- excuse me. you take a look the night before, they were there to protest the taking down of the statue of the Robert E. Lee. Infrastructure question. Go ahead.

When asked in a follow-up whether he supports leaving up Robert E. Lee statues, Trump said it was up to local governments. “I would say that’s up to a local town, community, or the federal government depending on where it is located,” Trump said.

All of this also comes as Bannon did an interview with the leftist American Prospect in which he laid out various policy matters including the administration’s plans to win an “economic war” with China, and he hammered the “ethno-nationalism” on display in Charlottesville–something distinctly different from the economic nationalism that Bannon and Trump support.