Police: Naked Man Sprays Hose at Cops from School Roof

A man climbed to the roof of a New York City school and stripped naked while spraying a garden hose at police, authorities say.

Police received a call around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday about a naked man screaming incoherently atop the Little Red School House & Elizabeth Irwin High School in downtown Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

Police witnessed the nude man, who is not identified because he has not been charged with a crime, swinging the hose and spraying officers on the ground. Officers responding to the scene tried to convince the man to come down, but he did not comply.

Once the man agreed to surrender himself to police, officials took the 36-year-old man to Beth Israel Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, officials said.

There have been several incidences where naked men have clashed with police over the past month.

A naked Florida man, walking along a highway, attacked a police car, and a nude Chicago man rushed at police while yelling incoherently.