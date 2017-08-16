Trump Stress Has Business Booming for Shrinks

Therapists across the country say that business is booming from patients who say President Trump is the source of their “political anxiety.”

Deborah Cooper, a therapist based out of California, told the New York Daily News that business is so good that she is working overtime to accommodate all her patients.

“I have people I have not seen in literally 30 years that have called me to come back in because of trauma,” she said. “I am more than full. I am overworking.”

Cooper said that Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville was one anxiety-provoking event of many instances in Trump’s presidency that are coming “too fast and furious” for patients and therapists.

Clinical psychologist Scott Christnelly said there is a lot of evidence to back up his patients’ anxiety over Trump’s remarks on Tuesday.

“This is more evidence they should be anxious. There is evidence the anxiety is real, and it’s not just something they are making up,” he said.

Therapists say a majority of their clients are bringing up that they are worried about America’s future under Trump in their sessions.

“I don’t think I have a patient that has never mentioned it. It’s remarkable,” said Sue Elias, a New York-based psychotherapist.

Trump is not the only reason Americans’ are stressed about politics.

A study by the American Psychological Association (APA) in October found that a majority of adults 18 and older cited the 2016 presidential election as a “very or somewhat significant source of stress.” Respondents to their survey reported that their friends’ social media postings about the election fueled this stress.

Stress expert Dr. Pete Sulak told Breitbart News in November that the media contributed to the distress felt by many of Hillary Clinton’s supporters after the 2016 election.