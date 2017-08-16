Zionist Organization of America Triples Down: H.R. McMaster Backed by ‘Left-Wing Israel Bashers’

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel group in the U.S., upped its campaign against under-fire National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster Tuesday, alleging McMaster is backed by what it calls “left-wing Israel bashers.”

The ZOA has previously highlighted McMaster’s ties to such groups, as well as its concerns that McMaster is anti-Israel. On Monday it responded to a defense of McMaster by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman by outlining its concerns and defending its call for McMaster’s firing

advertisement

ZOA’s concerns about General McMaster stems from many issues including his firing Trump loyalists who support Israel and oppose the Iran Deal; his hiring many who oppose Trump’s policies especially on Israel and Iran; his refusal to acknowledge that the Western Wall is in Israel; his refusal to state that Israel’s response to the terrorist group Hamas’ rocket attacks against Israel was “ethical”: his refusal to acknowledge that Iran has violated the Iran Deal; his refusal to use the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” and much more.

But on Tuesday the group focused on those who have chosen to back McMaster. In addition to mainstream establishment Republicans, McMaster has found backing from a number of far-left organizations, many of which the ZOA notes are anti-Israel.

“Supporters of McMaster also include the radical Islamic anti-Israel group CAIR, left wing, Trump-hating, Soros-funded anti-Israel group Media Matters, anti-Israel TV commentator Van Jones and others,” the organization said.

It then spends time outlining the anti-Israel credentials of the groups and personalities it names, before suggesting that McMaster’s stance on Israel could coincide with the support from those groups.

President Morton Klein summarized the case against McMaster:

And why are so many left wing Israel bashers supporting McMaster and condemning his critics utilizing name calling-without substance; while so many extraordinarily pro-Israel people are criticizing and opposing him? Therefore, the ZOA feels compelled to ask that General McMaster be reassigned to an area not dealing with Israel, Iran, or radical Islamic terrorism unless and until he can explain why our concerns are not warranted.

The report comes after GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson — who funds the ZOA — told Axios he had “nothing to do” with the push against McMaster.

“Sheldon Adelson has nothing to do with the ZOA campaign against McMaster,” Andy Abboud, who represents McMaster, told the outlet. “Had no knowledge of it. And has provided zero support, and is perfectly comfortable with the role that McMaster is playing.”

However, he later clarified that while he has nothing to do with the campaign, Adelson also wasn’t endorsing McMaster.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY