Florida Woman Accused of DUI with Unbuckled 3-Year-Old Had Bug-Eyed Expression in Mug Shot

A woman accused of drunk driving and leaving her 3-year-old with her seat belt unbuckled in the car looked extremely disheveled, South Florida deputies say.

Police arrested Brandy Lerma, 31, of Boynton Beach, Saturday on charges of child neglect and driving under the influence, WPLG reported.

Authorities stopped Lerma around 4:15 p.m. as she was driving south on Haverhill Road, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s report.

Another driver placed a 911 call to report Lerma and followed her until deputies could intervene.

Deputies discovered Lerma in the driver’s seat with a toddler standing up without a seat belt on in the backseat.

The arresting deputy noted in his arrest report that Lerma’s breath smelled of alcohol, her hair “was a mess,” her “right bra strap was hanging out from under her sleeve,” and she appeared to be “disheveled and dirty.”

“The driver was unable to walk or stand without assistance,” the report said. “The driver fell to the ground twice during the roadside tasks.”

Lerna told officers that she mixed two shots of Fireball whisky with Percocet and Xanax.

Police described Lerna’s attitude during the arrest as “vulgar, defiant, combative, and uncooperative.”

She was released from jail the following day on $3,000 bail.

