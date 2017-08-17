Five Times Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Vacationed During a Crisis

When the going gets tough — go on vacation. That appears to be the motto of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who jet off on vacation the moment things get a little tricky for President Trump.

Many major Trump-related crises or events have been met by a vacation from “Jivanka.” Here are the top five moments they ditched Washington for calmer surroundings.

Steve Bannon Takes Over Trump Campaign

In August 2016, the Trump campaign let go of its campaign chairman Paul Manafort amid reports of his alleged connections to Ukraine. Days later, Breitbart News’sExecutive Chairman Steve Bannon was drafted to take over the flagging campaign.

However, around the time Bannon was brought in to help revive the ailing campaign, Ivanka and Kushner were seen relaxing on the yacht of billionaire (and Democrat) David Geffen, off the coast of Croatia. Apparently, the campaign’s reboot was able to go just fine without the couple’s input.

Healthcare Bill Withdrawn in the House

In March, the Republican healthcare reform effort stalled in the House, with House leaders withdrawing the bill after realizing they were unable to get the necessary votes for it to pass.

Ivanka and Jared, meanwhile, were skiing in Aspen over Spring Break, likely reading about the news with a hot chocolate after a session on the slopes. President Trump was reportedly unhappy with his senior adviser for taking a break during the crisis.

‘Mother of All Bombs’ Drops on Afghanistan

As CNN’s Rebecca Berg noted, Ivanka and Kushner took a second vacation within the first 100 days of Trump’s administration, jetting off to Canada for Passover just as the U.S. military controversially dropped the “Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump Jr.’s Meeting with a Russian Lawyer

In early July, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump Jr., along with Manafort and Kushner, had met with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer during the campaign. When it was revealed Trump Jr. had accepted the meeting because it might offer compromising information on Hillary Clinton, allegations of attempted Russian collusion resurfaced.

But at that time, Kushner and Ms. Trump were in Sun Valley, Idaho at a technology conference.

Trump Embroiled in Controversy Over Charlottesville

President Trump outraged the left in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests — during which one person was killed by an apparent Nazi sympathizer — by condemning not only the white supremacists but also the “Antifa” counter-protesters. Accused of not taking a tough enough stance against neo-Nazis, the controversy has dominated the news coverage.

But once again, Jared and Ivanka are away, currently vacationing in Vermont, according to local reports. However, the news still managed to find its way to the New York Times that they wanted Trump to denounce white nationalists “more forcefully.”

