Poll: Majority of Republicans Agree with Trump’s Response to Charlottesville Violence

A majority of Republicans favor President Donald Trump’s response to the attacks in Charlottesville, according to a CBS poll.

Sixty-seven percent of Republicans supported Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, including 32 percent of independents and ten percent of Democrats.

Overall, 55 percent of Americans disapproved of his response, while only 34 percent approved.

Sixty-eight percent of Republicans agreed with Trump’s decision to assign blame for the violence to both sides of the conflict. Thirty-four percent of independents agreed, and ten percent of Democrats agreed.

Overall, 55 percent did not agree with Trump, and 35 percent approved.

This poll was conducted by telephone August 14-16, 2017, among a random sample of 1,223 adults nationwide.