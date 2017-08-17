Terry McAuliffe: Tear Down ‘Divisive’ Confederate Memorials

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe called for United States citizens to tear down all of their Confederate memorials and monuments.

“They need to come down. They’re divisive symbols,” McAuliffe said during an interview on CBS This Morning, after host Charlie Rose asked if all Confederate memorials should be removed.

advertisement

McAuliffe reminded the hosts about his executive decision to remove the Confederate flag from a specialized version of the Virginia license plate, but admitted that he couldn’t use his power to do the same thing with monuments.

He urged local governments as well as the state general assembly to move quickly to scrub the monuments out of the country.

“It’s time for these monuments to come down,” he said. “It’s time for us to move together after what happened in Charlottesville.”