Bill Clinton’s Accusers Demand Removal of Statue in South Dakota

The left’s push to remove controversial monuments and statues across the country may be backfiring, as President Bill Clinton’s alleged victims are now demanding a statue of the liberal icon in South Dakota be removed.

Left-wing activists, including many top Democratic politicians, have been demanding the removal of statues and monuments of Confederate generals across the U.S. — with some event taking it into their own hands and removing them themselves.

But now Juanita Broaddrick, who claims she was raped by Clinton in the 1970’s, is adding a statue of the Democratic icon to the list.

“I would like to ‘personally’ use a sledgehammer on it, with the help of Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones,” Broaddrick told the American Mirror, referring to other alleged victims of Clinton’s sexual advances.

Jones backed up Broaddrick, saying she agreed with the call to pull down the statue to the man she says showed her his “crooked pee pee.”

“Yes I am 100% offended…and all WOMEN should be too,” Jones wrote on Facebook.



Clinton was impeached in 1998 by the House of Representatives for lying under oath and obstructing justice in relation to a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It was Jones’ sexual harassment suit that led to the Lewinsky revelations. Clinton was later acquitted by the Senate.

Others on Twitter backed Jones and Broaddrick, adopting the hashtag #TearItDown

