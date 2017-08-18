SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Coulter to Trump: If You Didn’t Want Bannon to Take All the Credit You Should’ve Hired 10 More Like Him

Stephen Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, arrives for a joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

by Penny Starr18 Aug 20170

In a series of tweets on Friday after the news broke that President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon had stepped down, author and conservative pundit Ann Coulter praised Bannon and offered some advice to the president.

“If @realDonaldTrump didn’t like the media giving Steve Bannon all credit, instead of firing him, he should’ve hired 10 more like him,” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter also said Trump should get going on his campaign promises so the president can also get some credit.

“To prove that he didn’t get all the good stuff from Bannon, @realDonaldTrump better start the wall pronto!” Coulter tweeted.

She also poked fun at the Wall Street presence inside the White House and the power the media seems to have inside the Beltway.

“Here’s a great sign: Wall Street traders ARE CHEERING the departure of Bannon,” Coulter tweeted.

“STEVE BANNON OUT!  Media is the most powerful branch of government,” Coulter tweeted.

“Who will media decide @realDonaldTrump has to fire next?” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter also retweeted Washington Post’s political reporter Dave Weigel’s tweet: “The irony: Bannon had the popular ideas! Infrastructure! Taxing globalists! Trump is left w whatever Charles Koch scrawled on a napkin.”

