In a series of tweets on Friday after the news broke that President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon had stepped down, author and conservative pundit Ann Coulter praised Bannon and offered some advice to the president.

“If @realDonaldTrump didn’t like the media giving Steve Bannon all credit, instead of firing him, he should’ve hired 10 more like him,” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter also said Trump should get going on his campaign promises so the president can also get some credit.

“To prove that he didn’t get all the good stuff from Bannon, @realDonaldTrump better start the wall pronto!” Coulter tweeted.

She also poked fun at the Wall Street presence inside the White House and the power the media seems to have inside the Beltway.

“Here’s a great sign: Wall Street traders ARE CHEERING the departure of Bannon,” Coulter tweeted.

“STEVE BANNON OUT! Media is the most powerful branch of government,” Coulter tweeted.

“Who will media decide @realDonaldTrump has to fire next?” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter also retweeted Washington Post’s political reporter Dave Weigel’s tweet: “The irony: Bannon had the popular ideas! Infrastructure! Taxing globalists! Trump is left w whatever Charles Koch scrawled on a napkin.”

