Donald Trump Silent on Departure of Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump fired his chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday, but remains silent about the decision.

The president traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to Camp David in Maryland to meet with his national security advisers.

Vice President Mike Pence was present as well as White House chief of staff General John Kelly and National Security adviser H.R. McMaster. Other prominent members of the Trump administration attended including Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, CIA director Mike Pompeo, DNI director Daniel Coats, and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

But as Trump left the meeting to return to New Jersey, he did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about his decision to fire Bannon as he left Camp David. He also ignored reporters after departing Air Force One in Morristown, NJ.

The President did not send any messages on Twitter either, as the media found out about the news from inside White House sources.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued the following statement earlier in the day.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” she said. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”