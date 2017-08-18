As the American left pushes to purge the nation of Confederate statues and memorials, the National Parks Service is making clear the statues at Gettysburg battlefield are not going anywhere.

Katie Lawhon is the senior advisor for the park service when it comes to Gettysburg, and she says the statues “are important” and allow the park service to “historically and objectively tell the stories the monuments commemorate.”

Lawhon reassured the Reading Eagle that the statues would not be moved.

Barb Adams, who volunteers at Gettysburg, said watching the statues being vandalized and/or removed around the country breaks her heart. She said, “It’s just so upsetting to me—these men, these soldiers fought for what they believed in.”

Over 7,000 soldiers died at Gettysburg when Union Republicans and Confederate Democrats clashed July 1 to July 3, 1863. There are 1,300 monuments on the battlefield to tell the story, 30 of which depict the Confederate Democrats.

On August 17 Breitbart News reported that the American left has adopted Taliban-like tactics in the destruction of historical icons. They have pulled some down, completely uprooted others, and even set some on fire. But the officials at Gettysburg are making clear they have no plans to go along with the historical purge.

