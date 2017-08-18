Report: Steve Bannon Meets with Billionaire Mercer Family as He Prepares for #War

In the wake of his departure from the White House, former chief strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly preparing for war — and is starting by meeting with the billionaire Mercer family.

The White House announced Friday that Bannon had mutually agreed with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to depart the West Wing.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

It is unclear what Bannon’s next move will be, but Axios reported it “will be all about the billionaire Mercer family.”

The outlet reported that Bannon visited New York this week for a five-hour meeting with Bob Mercer as he “prepares for war.” The two are planning to be a “well-funded force on the outside.”

Friends of Bannon said that he “felt liberated since it became clear he was being pushed out” and could even return to Breitbart News, where he was once executive chairman, to operate what he reportedly calls a “killing machine.”

