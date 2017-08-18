Seven Monuments of Accused Sexual Predator Bill Clinton

While leftist protesters claiming to be motivated by justice target historical icons around the nation, seven monuments and/or namesakes to accused sexual predator Bill Clinton remain.

Some of these Clinton monuments are statues, while others are street names, homes, museums, portraits, and schools.

11-foot statue of Bill Clinton in Prishtina, Kosovo –The statue of Clinton is made of brass and depicts the accused sexual predator waving at onlookers. Clinton said he was surprised when the statue was unveiled in 2009, and Atlas Obscura reported, “Considering the tarnishing his legacy underwent in America due to his sex scandal, it must have seemed somewhat refreshing.”

Life-sized statue of Bill Clinton in Rapid City, South Dakota –The statue is located at the corner of 7th and Saint Joseph Street. At the foot of the statue is a plaque honoring William Jefferson Clinton. DowntownRapidCity reports the statue depicts Clinton "giving one of his charismatic speeches."

Bill Clinton Birthplace Home –This National Historic Site is located in Hope, Arkansas. It is the home in which Clinton grew up; the home where he says "learned to pray."

Bill Clinton Boulevard —Atlas Obscura reports that the boulevard bearing Clinton's name is "the main road" in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Clinton House Museum –Bill and Hillary Clinton were married in this house in 1975 and it became their first home. The Clinton House Museum is located at 930 West Clinton Drive. (It was originally California Blvd. but changed in honor of the accused sexual predator.)

Clinton School of Public Service –The Clinton School of Public Service is located at the University of Arkansas. It's top values–as listed on the school's values and mission web page–are "Integrity/honesty."

Bill Clinton Portrait in National Portrait Gallery–Bill Clinton's portrait was unveiled in 2006 and features the accused sexual predator standing by a fireplace, casting a shadow on the mantle. According to CNN, Nelson Shanks–the artist who did the portrait–said the shadow is a reminder of Monica Lewinsky's presence. Shanks said, "The reality is he's probably the most famous liar of all time. He and his administration did some very good things, of course, but I could never get this Monica thing completely out of my mind and it is subtly incorporated in the painting."

Clinton was impeached in 1998 for lying under oath and obstructing justice during an investigation into the affair he had with White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. He is only the second president in U.S. history to be impeached. (The first was Andrew Johnson, who also happened to be a Democrat).

Paula Jones alleges Bill Clinton groped her while he was Governor of Arkansas and that he showed her “his crooked pee pee.”

