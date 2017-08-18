Steve Bannon: Democrats Do Not Understand Donald Trump Voters

White House Strategist Steve Bannon continued to ridicule Democrats for focusing all of their political energy on race divisions, claiming they had no idea what inspired President Donald Trump’s supporters to vote for him.

“This past election, the Democrats used every personal attack, including charges of racism, against President Trump. He then won a landslide victory on a straightforward platform of economic nationalism,” Bannon wrote in an email to the Washington Post. “As long as the Democrats fail to understand this, they will continue to lose. But leftist elites do not value history, so why would they learn from history?”

As Trump faces criticism from Republicans and dissent from his own advisers, Bannon is trying to refocus the media narrative on the president’s economic agenda.

In an interview with the American Prospect, Bannon also gave his frank assessment of the Democrat’s agenda.

“The Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day,” he said. “If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”