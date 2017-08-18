Steve Mnuchin Under Pressure to Quit Trump Administration

Steve Mnuchin has come under fire from fellow members of the Yale class of 1985 to resign from his position as Secretary of Treasury.

“We call upon you, as our friend, our classmate, and as a fellow American, to resign in protest of President Trump’s support of Nazism and white supremacy. We know you are better than this, and we are counting on you to do the right thing,” the open letter to Mnuchin reads.

The letter was posted on the website lettertostevemnuchin.com. The website appears to be run by a person called Jeffrey Mueller, who identifies himself as part of the Yale College class of 1985. Breitbart News could not confirm his identity.

Hundreds of signatures appear on the letter, although Breitbart could not confirm their authenticity.

“We can be Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Grees, and a number of others things and still be friends, classmates, and patriots, but we cannot be Nazis and white supremacists,” the letter states.

While the false claims that Trump supports Nazis and white supremacy should ring hollow to anyone working in the Trump administration, the letter demonstrates the immense social pressure being put upon members of the administration and supporters of Donald Trump to denounce the president. Earlier this week, leaders of Corporate America caved to this pressure, as have numerous Republican politicians.