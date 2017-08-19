SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Boston Free Speech Rally Disbanded After Thousands of Leftists Counter-Protest

STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

by Ben Kew19 Aug 20170

A free speech rally taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday was disbanded after thousands of left-wing activists held an enormous counter-protest.

No more than 300 free-speech activists took part in the event, while approximately 30,000 counter-protesters took to the streets in a protest organized by groups such as Black Lives Matter and Boston’s ANSWER Coalition.

The rally was organized by a group known as the Boston Free Speech Coalition and invited “libertarians, conservatives, traditionalists, classical liberals, (Donald) Trump supporters or anyone else who enjoys their right to free speech.”

It was also addressed by Republican Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai and Libertarian congressional candidate Samson Racioppi, as counter-protesters sang songs comparing the participants to Nazis and white supremacists.

Images from Fox News showed one woman attacked and dragged after waving an American flag.

Protesters could be seen screaming at a Trump supporter as he walked through the streets.

Riot police were also deployed as the opposing groups faced off.

After the principal rally was disbanded, leftists took to Twitter to celebrate their ‘victory.’

However, other users were quick to criticize the march and point out the irony.

In the run-up to the event, the group behind the rally fully distanced itself from the events in Charlottesville last weekend, after violence broke out between a white supremacist rally and Antifa.

“Contrary to a lot of the rumors out there, the purpose of the rally is to denounce the kind of political violence that we have seen — a sort of rising tide throughout the country, and particularly most recently in Charlottesville,” organizer John Medlar told CNN affiliate WBZ.

