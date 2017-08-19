In a feature story on Antifa protesters who physically assault those they disagree with, CNN lays out the narrative that the leftist protesters are driven to violence in an effort to achieve peace.

“On the morning of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Keval Bhatt hunted through a closet in his parents’ Virginia home for the darkest clothes he could find,” CNN reports. “The 19-year-old didn’t own much in black, the color he knew his fellow protesters would wear head to toe on the streets of Washington that day.”

advertisement

“I thought, there’s a very good chance that I might get arrested, that my whole life could be radically altered in a negative way if I kept driving, and I was really close to turning around,” Bhatt told CNN. “But I think the rationale is that even if it did negatively affect my life, I had still contributed to this movement that was necessary. I was still making an effort to make other people’s lives better, even if it made my life worse, and once I realized that, I had no regrets.”

Bhatt, who was arrested, is used as an introduction to the people who identify as the Antifa movement, which CNN reports is not the same at the Democrats or other liberals who support them.

Antifa, according to CNN, “has come to represent what experts who track these organizations call the ‘hard left’ — an ideology that runs afield of the Democratic Party platform and supports oppressed populations as it protests the amassing of wealth by corporations and elites.”

CNN also speculates that Antifa is a grassroots organization that lacks central leadership, although it has been documented by Breitbart News that powerful Leftists, including George Soros, are funding protests and protesters.

Describing those protesters as anti-Trump on “society’s fringe” – including illegal aliens and transgender people – they embrace violence.

“Antifa leaders admit they’re willing to physically attack anyone who employs violence against them or who condones racism — as long as force is used in the name of eradicating hatred,” CNN reports.

CNN also notes the connection between Antifa and Nazi Germany, even if the media outlet and many others characterize people who are targeted by Antifa as the ones with Nazi sympathies.

“Anti-fascists and the black bloc tactic originated in Nazi Germany and resurfaced in United Kingdom in the 1980s. Large numbers of Antifa activists first appeared in the United States at anti-World Trade Organization protests in 1999 in Seattle, and then more recently during the Occupy Wall Street movement,” CNN reports.

Citing their involvement in the riots in Berkeley, California, where Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter did not speak as planned because of violence, CNN reports that “white nationalists, neo-Nazis and others — who have been blamed for provoking violence at last week’s ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — claim it was Antifa groups that first got aggressive.”

A woman was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Virginia.

CNN reports that Antifa members have been involved in violent clashes across the United States and around the world, including in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Alabama, and Nebraska and at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

“Antifa is impossible to track,” CNN reports, noting that “very few” were willing to take their masks off during interviews and that it took “months” to find those who would “share their stories.”

CNN concludes that the people who Antifa targets describe themselves as “alt-right” and are inspired by Trump, who they say instigated violence during his presidential campaign by calling out protesters that showed up at his rallies.

Atifa, according to CNN, claims their violence is “self-defense” against “hate speech” and people with whom they disagree. “It’s a position taken by many Antifa activists: ‘This is self-defense,'” CNN reports.

“Antifa activists often don’t hesitate to destroy property, which many see as the incarnation of unfair wealth distribution” and “sometimes launch attacks against people who aren’t physically attacking them,” CNN admits.

Scott Crow, a longtime Antifa member, said: “Don’t confuse legality and morality. Laws are made of governments, not of men,” quoting John Adams.

“Each of us breaks the law every day,” Crow said. “It’s just that we make the conscious choice to do that.”

CNN reports Antifa memebers use Facebook to organize their protests or counter protests and take martial arts classes and “strategize” on how to achieve their goal of “taking down fascists.”

Members of a Portland-based Antifa group “don’t apologize” for the violence, according to CNN.

“You have to put your body in the way,” the group’s leader said, “and you have to make it speak in the language that they understand. And sometimes that is violence.”