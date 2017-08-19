Donald Trump: Steve Bannon Tough, Smart Voice at Breitbart News, ‘Fake News Needs the Competition’

President Donald Trump tweeted out support for his now former Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon on Saturday and for Bannon’s return to Breitbart News.

“Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews,” wrote Trump. “…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition!”

advertisement

Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews…maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The tweet came just one day after Bannon officially left his position at the White House and returned to his position as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News.

Trump has long called out false and biased reporting in news outlets that he has called, “fake news.”

Saturday morning Trump tweeted his appreciation for Bannon’s service:

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Bannon joined the Trump presidential campaign on August 17, 2016. He was brought on as Chief Strategist at the beginning of the Trump Administration. On August 7 Bannon submitted his intention to step down from his position in the White House. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Bannon agreed on Friday that it would be his last day at the White House. Bannon left the White House almost precisely one year to the day from when he joined the campaign.

Breitbart News’s website traffic has been ranked #63 in the United States on Alexa.com. The Breitbart News Facebook page has been ranked #13 in the world.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana